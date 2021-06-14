ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has said his administration has so far spent N26 billion on the first phase of the Eket-Ibeno Road in the state.

The road, apart from linking Eket and Ibeno local government areas, leads to the Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited’s Qua Iboe Terminal in Ibeno.

Mr Emmanuel, who gave the figure while briefing reporters in Uyo, the state capital on Friday, said that the second phase of the project had yet to be completed.

The governor stated that work on the road was still going on, noting that the second phase would be completed before the end of his administration.

“Eket-Ibeno Road gulped over N26 billion; we slowed down so that we could also accommodate other projects or attend to other needs.

“Because of lean resources, we divided the lane into two phases. We have more than six bridges on the road.

“In phase one, we finished all the right lane, the six bridges and commissioned phase one,” the governor said.

Mr Emmanuel said phase two of the project needed additional N4.6 billion to complete.

He said he had paid a contractor from Eket to complete the deplorable roads in the area.

On the Eket International Market, he said that it was 80 per cent completed. He appealed to the people to be patient and see what would become of the Eket remodelling project which he insisted was on course.

The governor, however, lamented that litigation over the Eket remodelling project was hindering its execution.

“The people you pay compensation refuse to move out; the next day, they take you to court. As a law-abiding citizen, you must wait for court judgement.”

(NAN)