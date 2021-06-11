ADVERTISEMENT

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel said one of his biggest challenges in running the state is that he does not have control of important policies like the fiscal policies which are “handed down” by the federal government.

Mr Emmanuel, who disclosed this while speaking with reporters on Friday in Uyo, said there were lots of things he would have loved to do differently but could not because he had to “align with the centre” – the federal government.

“We have been hit by two major economic recessions, we have been hit by different policies that we don’t have control over. They are all affecting us at the same time. We have also been hit by the pandemic that has ravaged the whole planet earth,” he said.

Mr Emmanuel said his administration, irrespective of the challenges, did not give excuses or failed to deliver on projects and programmes.

“Even when there was COVID, we were still releasing new things into the economy. I remember June or July last year, when COVID was so strong, we were bringing in new aircrafts to run our airline. We were doing so many things.”

The governor said he would score his administration “not less than 85 per cent” in terms of performance.

He said it was better for journalists to ask him questions rather than “go behind to write things that are incorrect”.

“Serving the people has never been easy,” he said.