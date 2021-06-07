ADVERTISEMENT

The Special Adviser to Governor Ben Ayade on Sustainable Development Goals, Mark Obi, has resigned his appointment.

In his resignation letter, which he made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Calabar, Mr Obi said that “as a founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he would not defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Following recent happenings in the political alignment of the state governor, I am persuaded to review my involvement in the current state administration.

“Consequently, being a founding and subsisting member of the PDP in Cross River, I cannot in good conscience remain in my appointment as Special Adviser on Sustainable Development Goals.

“I hereby resign my appointment as Special Adviser immediately. I am very grateful to Governor Ayade for finding me worthy to serve the state in the said capacity.

“Nevertheless, I will continue to support the state and government in any way possible as a stakeholder and senior citizen,” the letter read.

Mr Obi had represented Boki 2 State Constituency in the Cross River House of Assembly under the PDP between 1999 and 2007.

Governor Ayade recently defected from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said he took the decision in order to attract federal assistance to Cross Rivers.

He subsequently said that the personal character of President Muhammadu Buhari attracted him to the ruling party.

Most of the governor’s political associates and aides are expected to defect from the PDP to the APC.

(NAN)