The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Edo State says it has arrested three suspects for drug trafficking in the state.

Buba Wakawa, the state commander of the NDLEA, announced this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin City on Monday.

Mr Wakawa said the suspects, who were arrested in May, included one male and two females.

He said one of the female suspects was pregnant.

He also said that 2,410 kilogrammes of substance suspected to be cannabis sativa were seized from the suspects.

“Within the period, we also seized 0.003 kilogrammes of substance suspected to be heroin as well as 0.002 kilogrammes of substance suspected to be cocaine.

“The command also seized about 80 tablets of tramadol from the pregnant suspect, while the heroin and cocaine were seized from the other female suspect,” he said.

The commander further said that two vehicles were seized in connection with the crime, while the command had counselled 32 persons, comprising 20 males and 12 females.

He restated the command’s commitment to rid the state of illicit drug trafficking and appealed for a befitting and conducive operational office for the agency in the state.

The personnel of the command were still operating from its former command headquarters that was burnt down by hoodlums during the #EndSARs protest, Mr Wakawa said.

