The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has hailed the judgment of the Supreme Court which upheld the election of Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

The party, in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja, on Thursday, described the judgment as upholding the will of the people.

Mr Ologbondiyan said the verdict of the apex court to throw out the petition of All Progressives Congress (APC) was a resounding reinforcement of the popularity of the PDP and Mr Obaseki in Edo as firmly established in the election.

He also commended the judiciary for its courage in upholding justice and the will of the people in the Edo governorship election.

The party urged Mr Obaseki to continue in his commitment towards the development of the state and the wellbeing of his people in line with the PDP manifestoes and ideology.

According to him, these were the reasons he was overwhelmingly re-elected.

Mr Ologbondiyan said the PDP was proud of Mr Obaseki for the “empowerment of the people” as well as the “massive infrastructural development of Edo in critical areas.”

He listed the critical areas to include healthcare, education, agriculture and food production, oil and gas, industrialization, among others.

The Supreme Court said the certificate forgery suit filed against Governor Obaseki lacked merit. It awarded a punitive fine of N1 million against the APC and its co-appellant.

The APC and one of its members, Williams Edobor, had commenced the suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja before the September 2020 governorship election in Edo State.

Mr Obaseki was seeking a second term in office on the platform of the PDP in the election. He later won the election and has since been sworn in for his second and final lap in office.

(NAN)