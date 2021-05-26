ADVERTISEMENT

Police in Delta State said on Tuesday in Warri that they foiled a kidnap attempt at Oghara in Ethiope West Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Edafe Bright, told reporters that the suspected kidnappers engaged police operatives who were on patrol in conjunction with local vigilantes in a gun duel.

He added that the suspects escaped with various degrees of injuries sustained in the duel.

“On May 23, suspected kidnappers came with a speedboat as usual with the intention of causing mayhem and kidnapping unsuspecting victims.

“Officers and men of Oghara Division in conjunction with local vigilantes, who had already put proactive measures in place, resisted them by way of engaging the criminals in a gun duel.

“The suspected kidnappers who could not withstand the firepower of the police, jumped into the river and escaped with possible bullet injuries,” Mr Bright, a deputy superintendent of police, said.

Mr Bright said one pump action gun with live cartridges was recovered from the suspects while police operatives are on their trail.

He said the police in the state arrested four suspected cultists in Warri on May 22.

A locally-made gun and one live cartridge and a cutlass were recovered from the suspects

One of those arrested led the police to another suspect who gave him the gun and to other members of the gang who had earlier escaped, Mr Bright said.

The police spokesperson said the suspects confessed to being members of the Eiye cult group.

(NAN)