The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said on Tuesday that its operatives have arrested 11 suspects over illegal oil bunkering in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The suspects were arrested in two separate operations based on verified intelligence obtained by the Commission, the commissions spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, disclosed this in a statement on Twitter.

Mr Uwujaren said six of the suspects were arrested on May 7, along Nigeria’s Port Authority (NPA) Road while the other five were arrested at the same location two on May 9, two days after the first arrest.

He identified the first set of suspects as Adinadu Chinonso, Chinedu Okoh, Paul Ejiofo, Christian Nweke, Nnaji Chidinma and Donatus Nnamani.

Others are Francis Ezeakalam, Uchenna Asiegbu, Uchenna Okah, Ibrahim Olapade and Ndidi Akuneho.

According to Mr Uwujaren, several items were recovered from the suspects, including three Mack Trucks without any registration number, one Volkswagen bus and one Nissan car.

The trucks, according to the EFCC, were loaded with products suspected to be illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), while the remaining two vehicles were loaded with cellophane bags containing the same products.

The suspects will be charged at the conclusion of the investigations, the agency said.