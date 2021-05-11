ADVERTISEMENT

Edo State Government has announced the dissolution of the Governing Council of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, over alleged mismanagement and leadership crisis in the university.

This was contained in a statement issued by Secretary to the Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie, on Tuesday in Benin City.

The statement also announced the appointment of Osarhieme Osadolor, a professor of History and International Studies, as the acting Vice Chancellor of the institution.

The dissolution is in accordance with Ambrose Alli University Special Intervention Powers, Provisions Law, 2021, the state government said.

“Edo government hereby announces the dissolution of the governing council of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma and appointment of Prof. Osarhieme Osadolor as acting Vice-Chancellor of the institution. These directives take immediate effect.

“The Ambrose Alli University Special Intervention Powers, Provisions Law, 2021, empowers the Visitor to the university to intervene in the ongoing impasse at the institution, in the interest of the school, students and the generality of Edo people.

“For sometimes now, the institution has been brought to its knees by mismanagement and maladministration, forcing the students to remain at home, with the attendant adverse effect on their academic pursuits.

“This has also grounded activities in the university community, with the institution derailing from the vision of its founders,” the statement said.

It added that Mr Osadolor would take over the administration of the institution immediately towards revamping and repositioning it to become a forward-looking, innovative and technology-driven institution of higher learning.

(NAN)