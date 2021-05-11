ADVERTISEMENT

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday said its operatives have arrested a syndicate of five suspected land scammers.

The spokesperson to the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, said in a statement emailed to PREMIUM TIMES that the suspects were nabbed in different locations in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, over alleged N23million scam.

The suspects, whose ages range between 37 and 57, are Imaikop Okon Dickson, Pius Edem Akpan, Imeh Sam George, Godwin Inyang Obong and Lucy Akpan.

They were arrested based on a petition by one Emmanuel Etti, who alleged that in July 2020, he got a call from one Grace Anietie Otuekong (at large) offering to sell a landed property belonging to her mother, Lucy Akpan, purportedly to save the life of her husband, one Anietie Otuekong, who was purportedly critically ill.

According to the complainant, he was made to pay the money to Lucy in cash which he did in tranches to the tune of N23m.

He later suspected foul play when he requested for her account details to complete the payment and the suspects disappeared.

The EFCC said investigations into the matter revealed that the syndicate specializes in acquiring the master plan of a landed properties and using same to dupe unsuspecting victims after claiming to be family members.

This modus operandi worked for them for years before luck ran out of them on April 28, 2021 when operatives of the EFCC arrested them.

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded, Mr Uwujaren said.