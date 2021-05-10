ADVERTISEMENT

The Rivers State Government has reviewed the night curfew imposed on the state.

Governor Nyesom Wike said the curfew is now from 7p.m.to 6a.m. daily with effect from Tuesday, until further notice.

The curfew was initially from 10p.m.to 6a.m. daily.

Mr Wike announced the review in a state broadcast on Monday after the state Security Council meeting.

He said the government decision was prompted by the killing of seven police officers over the weekend along the East-West Road.

He stated that the way and manner the recent attacks were executed made review of the curfew necessary, as it was discovered that the perpetrators, who disguised themselves as security officers, moved in unhindered from Oyigbo to launch the attack.

“The security agencies are hereby directed to note the new curfew time, ensure strict compliance and effectively deal with any person or group that violates or attempts to violate it.

“We have reviewed and for the moment, declined the pressure on the state government to activate our youths to defend the state from these terrorists.

“We do not want to complicate our very delicate security situation by creating opportunities for some other monsters to emerge,” Mr Wike said.

The governor condoled the families of the slain officers and the police in Rivers State.

He said the government and security agencies were determined to deploy everything at their disposal to advance the safety and security of lives and property in the state.

The security agencies, he said, were on the trail of the gunmen, and expressed optimism that they would be arrested soon and brought to justice.

“We wish to assure every resident that we are not intimidated by the sporadic and cowardly attacks on predetermined security targets by faceless criminals on our soil; neither will we be cowed into succumbing to a baseless and doomed secessionists agenda,” he said.

(NAN)