ADVERTISEMENT

Isaac Ogbobula, the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, said he was confident the APC will take over the state in 2023 governorship election.

Mr Ogbobula said this while speaking with members of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Port Harcourt on Friday.

“We are confident that come 2023 election our party will be in charge of leadership because Rivers people love us,” he said.

Mr Ogbobula said the party has put in place structures to reunite its members across the state.

He said the party has also appointed some of its members to look into the internal problems, resolve them and move the party forward before 2023.

“The internal party issues are not unusual, there must be contest, and some measures of conflict.

“It could be in any political party, or even in families and that’s why we made sure that every of our disagreements did not escalate.

“We have committees at the state, regional and national levels led by Senator Andrew Uchendu and Wilson Ake at the state and regional and John Oyegun at the national to resolve every issue to move the party forward.

“APC in the state is a party that nobody should ignore. It is not a paper party or a social media club or an organisation, but a political party properly registered and credible in the state,” he said.

Mr Ogbobula assured that everything that the party needed to do would be done within the context of the party for it to go forward.

“We, therefore, urge every member of our party to join hands and move it forward,” he said.

The chairman said the Minister of Transport, Chibuike Amaechi, was fair when he said the governorship position should shift from upland to the riverine area in 2023.

Amaechi Okonkwo, chairman of the state Correspondents’ Chapel of NUJ, in his remark, urged the party chairman to ensure there was peace in the party.

He said he should focus on the party’s unity in order to provide a good democratic platform for the people.

Mr Okonkwo said the union was non-partisan as such would report the party’s activities for the development of the state.

“We ask that you give us an open ear, pick our calls, give us information that can help us do our reports in response to balancing our reports for the growth of the state,” he said.

(NAN)