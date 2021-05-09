ADVERTISEMENT

The University of Benin (UNIBEN), Benin City, has warned admission seekers into the institution to be wary of the activities of racketeers.

A statement from the university’s spokesperson, Benedicta Ehanire, on Saturday, said racketeers have been collecting huge sums from unsuspecting applicants with a promise to facilitate their admission.

Ms Ehanire said the swindlers, in an attempt to convince their victims often walk into the university’s admission offices and administration building to make their nefarious deeds look real.

She, therefore, advised members of the public not to fall prey to such traps as no amount was being charged for admission into the university.

“Reports have come to the University of Benin Management that professional admission racketeers, whose job is to take advantage of innocent citizens seeking admission, are on the prowl.

“The unscrupulous elements collect huge sums of money from their victims, pretending that they can get them admission into some choice programmes in the university.

“They have perfected the acts of going into admissions offices or the administration building to buttress their nefarious deeds.

“The public is advised not to fall into such traps as no money is charged for admission into the University of Benin,” the university spokesperson said.

Ms Ehanire, however, called on anyone who is a victim of the racketeering to report to her office with proof, for the university to take action that would help it redeem its image.

Such whistleblowers, she said, would be offered admission if qualified.

(NAN)