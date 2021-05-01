Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has called on the federal government to resume work on the Gas Revolution Industrial Park project in Ogidigben, Warri South-West Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Okowa made the call on Friday shortly after inspecting the ongoing construction work at the multi-billion Naira Floating Market at Ogheye in Warri North Local Government Area.

Mr Okowa, accompanied by the deputy governor of the state, Kingsley Otuaro, said the Gas Revolution Industrial Park project had been delayed for too long. He urged the federal government to immediately look into the issues surrounding the delay.

The governor said the project has huge economic value to the nation and the Niger Delta.

He urged the federal government to partner the state government to make life more meaningful for the coastal dwellers.

“I use this opportunity to call on the federal government to pay more attention to these riverine areas.

“When we bring joy to them, it is good for us as a state and as a nation.

“Government should do everything to encourage the coastal people, provide a more conducive environment for the production of the oil that is the mainstay of the economy of this nation,” the governor said.

Continuing, Mr Okowa said, “I also use this opportunity to call on the federal government to ensure that the Gas Revolution Industrial Park project is brought alive.

“For too long we have spoken about it; several meetings were held and plans were put in place.

“Whatever is holding it back, it is important that the federal government takes a very serious look at it and come forth with a workable plan that will enable it to take off.

“We will continue to call on the federal government to rise up to the occasion to partner the state to ensure that we develop our riverine areas.”

The industrial park, originally conceived by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, ought to sit on 2,700 hectares of land and was planned to have fertilizer, methanol, petrochemicals, and aluminum plants in it.

The park has been abandoned for several years now.

Speaking on the floating market, Mr Okowa said the project was approved by the previous administration, adding that the process was slow and the contractor could not achieve much.

“When we came on board, we assured the people that we will complete the entire market and also promised a redesign of the project.

“The market has a banking hall, an administrative building, a standing tower and other facilities.

“It sits on a 6,000 square metres platform built on top of the river and you know what that means.

“A lot has gone in and the contractor has gone ahead to build 96 open stores and 80 lock-up stores both almost completed.

“It is a special market because we have a lot of communities from the Warri North, Warri South-West, and the river extending to Edo and Ondo state,” he said

(NAN)