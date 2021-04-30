ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Cross River Council, has appealed to Governor Ben Ayade to settle the seven-year backlog of gratuities owed retired public servants in the State.

The Union stated this on Friday in Calabar in a communique signed by the Chairman, Victor Udu and Secretary, Oka Ibor after its monthly state Congress.

According to the union, the non-payment of gratuities to retirees for several years had led to the untimely death of many of them due to hardship.

“We appeal to the governor to consider payment of gratuities to retirees to mitigate the current hardship being faced by these heroes who had laboured for the state.

“We understand that many of them have died as a result of hardship without enjoying the fruit of their labour, while many others can no longer send their children to school,” the communique read.

The congress also urged the administration to equip the state government-owned media outfits, the Nigerian Chronicle, Cross River Broadcasting Corporation (CRBC) and the state Ministry of Information to meet with the digital media world.

The congress, however, commended the state government for tackling the security challenges in the state through the setting up of the security outfit called Operation Akpakwu.

“We want to commend the governor for this security outfit, there is no doubt that this has solved the menace of kidnapping and other vices in the state, particularly in Calabar.

“We therefore urged other states to borrow a leaf from (Governor Ben) Ayade to tackle the state of insecurity in parts of the country,” the Congress said.

The NUJ decried the rising insecurity in the country and called on the federal government to seek external assistance, if it became necessary.

(NAN)