The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Akwa Ibom Command, has arrested two suspects with over 3,000 litres of suspected adulterated automotive gas oil (diesel) concealed in a truck laden with yoghurt drink.

The Commandant of NSCDC in the state, Samuel Fadeyi, disclosed this while briefing reporters at the command’s exhibit yard in Uyo on Wednesday.

Mr Fadeyi said the suspects, who claimed they were coming from Ahoada, Rivers, were arrested on Friday by an NSCDC’s patrol team on surveillance in Itu Local Government Area.

He noted that criminals were devising new techniques to beat security checkpoints, saying that there was a need for security personnel to improve in intelligence gathering to tackle crimes.

“This vehicle was intercepted by our men around Itu. Ordinarily, it is conveying yoghurt, but it is used to conceal AGO (diesel) taken from an illegal refinery at Ahoada in Rivers State.

“They have (had) successfully deceived security operatives on the way until they got to Itu Local Government Area.

“Kudos to our men, they were able to discover that the yoghurt was used to conceal illegal diesel.

“Apart from the fact that it is illegal in itself to illegally refine petroleum products which is dangerous, look at the yoghurt that is for consumption, it is already contaminated and will be exposed to the public for consumption.

“Two suspects were arrested on Friday concerning this, you have seen the AGO, you have seen how they concealed it,” Mr Fadeyi said.

Mr Fadeyi advised Nigerians to be vigilant about the activities around them.

He said the yoghurt would be destroyed since it would not be safe for consumption.

The suspects would be charged to court at the conclusion of investigations, the commandant said.

He called on security personnel, especially those at border posts, to be more vigilant and to contend with the antics of criminals.

He also called on members of the public to volunteer information to security agencies concerning crimes within their areas.

(NAN)