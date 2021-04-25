ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Edo State on Friday arraigned a 72-year old man and two others before a Chief Magistrates’ Court, Benin City, for allegedly stealing 50 units of tricycles, valued at N25 million.

The three defendants are Ifeanyi Onukwube, 35, Chima Sunday (AKA Papa), 72, and Bethel Abraham, 27.

The police prosecutor, Kehinde Iyawe, said the accused were arraigned on a four-count charge, including conspiracy and stealing.

Mr Iyawe, a sergeant, said the defendants on November 23, 2020 at Ahor Garage in Ahor community, within Oregbeni Magisterial District, conspired to steal tricycles.

He said the defendants stole 50 units of tricycles valued N 25million, property of Godec Power Nigeria Ltd.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 517, 383(1) and 390 (9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of the defunct Bendel State, 1976, which is now applicable in Edo State.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The defendants’ counsel, Martha Imafu, appealed to the Chief Magistrate to grant them bail and assured him that the defendants would not jump bail.

The police prosecutor did not oppose the bail application.

Consequently, Chief Magistrate Mutairu Oare admitted the accused to a bail of N200,000 each, with one surety in like sum.

He said the surety must be a responsible person and must depose to an affidavit of means.

Mr Oare also directed that the surety must deposit two recent passport photographs of himself and that of the defendants with the court.

He added that information about the surety’s residence should be verified by the court registrar.

The case was adjourned to May 12 for hearing.

(NAN)