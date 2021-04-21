The Delta State Government has said that it would revoke the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) of any landed property in the proposed Asaba Industrial Estate that is not used for the right purpose for which it was allocated.

The Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, disclosed this while briefing journalists on some key decisions reached at the State Executive Council meeting held on Tuesday at the Exco Chamber, Government House, Asaba, which was presided over by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Mr Aniagwu noted that approval of the status support on the Asaba Industrial Estate was given by the state Exco, adding that in giving the approval, Exco examined the status of land that had been allocated to a number of industrialists previously.

According to him, the essence of the status support is to ensure that the allocations fall in line with government’s desire to have a functional industrial estate.

He pointed out that those who may have decided to deploy some of the land allocated to them to other uses will now realise that they have to use it (the land) for the proper purpose for which the land was allocated them.

The Delta Information Commissioner stated that such people (allottees) would have to come forward for the purpose of revalidation, reiterating that those who have decided not to do anything at all on the land allotted to them would have their C of O revoked by the state government.

“The essence is to make those allocations to fall in terms with our desire to have a functional industrial estate and that those who may have decided to deploy some of the land allocated to them will now realise that they have to use it (the land) for the proper purpose,” he said.

Mr Aniagwu said the approval was given for the rehabilitation of the Owa-Oyibu Sports Complex and other works because of decay.

To aid access to the new Federal Road Safety Corps Training School in Owa- Alero, Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta state, the Commissioner said the access road was also approved for tarring and total reconstruction.

Other roads approved by the Exco, according to Mr Aniagwu, are Dorathy Street in Boji-Boji Owa; Owa-Nta Street in Boji-Boji; Mbiri township roads; internal roads in Kunukoma community in Warri South-West as well as Akugbene main township roads.

Also approved for by the Exco, according to the Commissioner, are the construction of community roads in Mosogar in Ethiope West, construction of some roads in Ughelli town, Bomadi roads and Ojobo/Torogbene Road in Burutu Local Government Area.

The Information Commissioner added that the Delta Exco also approved the reconstruction of the Asaba Abattoir to a modern status, stressing that the Governor directed the Ministry of Agriculture to synergise with council chairmen to ascertain the state of abattoirs across the state.

Mr Aniagwu disclosed further that the sum of N250 million was approved for the 2021 cassava development programme to be anchored by the Ministry of Agriculture, pointing out that it was aimed at enhancing cassava production in the state.

To enhance insurance on the roads especially for commercial transport passengers, the Commissioner said the passenger welfare scheme received approval.

He disclosed that the Governor also directed the Health Commissioner, Mordi Ononye, to visit all government hospitals across the state to ascertain the state of facilities and personnel with a view to upgrading healthcare facilities where necessary.

Mr Aniagwu stated that approval for the amendment of the succession guideline of Odion Ologbo of Ibrede kingdom in Ndokwa East was given by the Exco, emphasising that from the approval, the heir apparent must be a graduate and first male son.

He said the approvals on road projects cut across the state as part of a measure to give equitable amenities to residents in both coastal communities and upland areas, even as he sued for the support of all in building a new Delta.

Mr Aniagwu disclosed that the sustenance of curfew in Delta at night was not only to curtail COVID-19 but a deliberate effort to check insecurity.

Also responding to some questions at the briefing, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Olisa Ifeajika, charged journalists to do more investigative reportage and not amplify fiction so as not to run foul of the ethics of the journalism profession.

SOURCE: PRESS UNIT, DELTA GOVT. HOUSE, ASABA