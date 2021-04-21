ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has trained 40 rice farmers in the rice value chain in Edo to boost production.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the ministry also distributed 40 bags of 25kg faro 44 rice seedlings to the rice farmers across the three senatorial districts of the state.

The ministry also distributed two litres of glyphosate chemical each to the farmers.

Declaring the training open on Tuesday, the Director, Federal Department of Agricultural Extension, Frank Kudla, said the training was targeted at the youth and women.

Mr Kudla, represented by the ministry’s Director of Agriculture in Edo, Wellington Omoragbon, said the capacity building of the youth on rice farming was a concerted effort aimed at improving rice production in the state.

“We all know that over the past years rice has become one of the leading staple foods in Nigeria and the consumption has increased faster than the production resulting in growing dependence on imports. To curtail these, the ministry through the department is empowering women and the youth on rice production along the value chain,” he said.

“All the move was to reduce poverty, increase food security, create jobs, and accelerate income generation and economic growth in an inclusive and sustainable basis.

“The ministry, through the department, is organising this training on rice production, processing and marketing with the objective to enhance productivity, create jobs, as well as develop rice enterprises in Nigeria,” Mr Kudla said.

According to him, the efforts to improve and increase rice production will invariably contribute to the attainment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s desire to ensure easy access to quality rice.

The Programme Manager of Edo Agricultural Development Programme (ADP), Peter Aikhuomobhogbe, urged the participants to take advantage of the training to improve rice production and create wealth in the state.

The programme manager was represented by the Director of Technical Services, Sub-Programme, ADP, Fidelia Aikhuomobhogbe.

Mr Aikhuomobhogbe noted that the ministry had trained extension agents in the state to assist the farmers on modern agricultural practices.

Monday Nana, a rice farmer from Illushi, Esan South East Local Government Area of the state, thanked the Federal Government for the training.

Mr Nana said the training and the rice seeds received would help the farmers to improve rice production in the state.

(NAN)