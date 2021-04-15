ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Delta State said they have arrested five suspected cultists at Eyara Community in Otu-Jeremi, Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Edafe Bright, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Warri.

Mr Bright, a deputy superintendent of police, said the suspects were arrested between April 12 and April 13 following intelligence gathered by the Divisional Police Officer, Otu-Jeremi Division, Pius Eredei.

He said one of the suspects identified as Michael Oghorume was arrested on April 12 at his hideout, adding that his confessional statement led to the arrest of Timothy Samuel and three others on April 13.

“Sequel to the cult clash that led to the killing of some alleged cult members some time ago in Otu-Jeremi, the Commissioner of Police in Delta (CP) Ari Ali ordered the DPO in Otu-Jeremi Division to fish out the suspects.

“The DPO in compliance with the directive has been on the lookout and after enough intelligence gathering acted on a tip-off on April 12.

“One Oghorume who allegedly murdered one Timaya, surname unknown, and also suspected to be a member of Dominion Confraternity cult, was arrested at Eyara community.

“The suspect made useful statement that led to the arrest of one Samuel at the same community and three others in the early hours of April 13.

“Exhibit recovered from them included one double barrel cut-to-size gun, some rolls of electric cable wire and one cutlass,” he said.

The police spokesperson said the police commissioner had ordered that the suspects and the exhibits be transferred to the State Criminal and Investigation Department for further investigation, adding that a manhunt for other cult members in the community was ongoing.

In a related development, the command said it apprehended one Nelson Newman, suspected to be a major dealer in Indian hemps.

“On April 14th, the Divisional Police Officer stormed a black spot within Modisco Street, Opposite Army checkpoint, Jeddo, where Newman was arrested with 35 wraps of skunk and another quantity of skunk,” Mr Bright said.

He said the suspect had given useful information that would lead to the arrest of his cohorts.

(NAN)