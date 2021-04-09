ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Delta State have arrested 32- year-old Joshua Oghenenovo and 29-year-old Kingsley Gbeneku for an alleged attempt to rob a bank in Ughelli, Delta.

The acting spokesperson of the police in Delta State, Bright Dafe, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Asaba.

He said the arrest was a major breakthrough by the command, under the watch of the Commissioner of Police, Ari Mohammed, which foiled the attempt to rob the bank.

Mr Dafe said Mr Oghenenovo was the alleged robbery ring leader, while Gbeneku, a staff member of the bank, was the informant.

He said the suspects have confessed to the crime.

The police spokesperson thanked the general public for volunteering information that led to the arrest of the suspects.

According to Mr Dafe, the police on Wednesday, based on intelligence, gathered that a robbery syndicate was planning to attack and rob one of the new generation banks in Ughelli.

The commissioner of police, he said, directed a special squad to trace and fish out the criminals.

“The commander, Eagle Net squad, detailed his patrol team’s leader, DSP Yunusa Danyaya, on a sting operation in one of their hideouts in a hotel in Isiokolo Town, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta.

“This led to the earlier arrest of the ring leader, Oghenenovo of Uduphori town, Patani LGA, who was caught with one pump action and 20 live cartridges.

ALSO READ: MTN airtime sales resume as Nigerian govt intervenes in bank feud

“It was the confessional statement of Oghenenovo that led to the arrest of Gbeneku of Akwuofor Asaba, Oshimili South LGA, a staff member of the new generation bank they were intending to rob.

“Gbeneku has confessed to being their informant and had already provided the police with a clue on the modus operandi of the gang,” Mr Dafe said.

He said efforts were on to arrest other members of the gang, while urging members of the public to avail the police of any useful information that could help to arrest them.

(NAN)