Commissioner for Education in Akwa Ibom State, Idongesit Etiebiet, said the state government spends N1.5 billion yearly on external examinations in public secondary schools in the state.

Ms Etiebiet made the disclosure while speaking with reporters in Eket Local Government Area of the state on Monday.

“The state government spends N1.5 billion on a yearly basis on external examinations for students in public secondary schools in the state.

“I really thank Governor Udom Emmanuel for supporting the education sector and for being an education-loving governor,” she said.

The commissioner said the governor has set a standard which requires that, at least, 80 per cent of the students must have As in five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, in the state.

Ms Etiebiet said the governor had declared a state of emergency in the education sector, adding that efforts were being made to provide a safe and conducive environment for the education of Akwa Ibom children.

“We are not just declaring a state of emergency in the education sector but also following through with tangible, visible and sustainable actions to massively revamp the sector.

“Today, education is free and compulsory in the state because it is the most powerful weapon which can be used to change the world,” the commissioner said.

She called on individuals and corporate organisations to join hands with the government in its quest to provide quality education in the state.

(NAN)