Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on Wednesday warned that the government would fire any local government education secretary who failed to perform the assigned duty of tracking pupils’ progress in their locality.

Mr Obaseki gave the warning in Benin during the closing of a training organised for education secretaries and managers, by the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

“We‘ve gone through a diligent process in hiring you, and let me tell you that I will fire you if you do not achieve the set goals.

“We are going to invest in you, we‘ve started it. We are going to continue to train you.

“This is just the first in a series. It will be a continual training, learning and development process. But we are going to have a very strict assessment system.

“Any local government secretary or manager that falls below a certain standard will be fired. If we see that the children in your local government are not coping, then we will drop you.

“We will be doing this assessment on an annual basis. No godfather gave you this job, it is your talent that gave it to you and you must go back there and do the work,” he said.

Mr Obaseki said he was proud of SUBEB’s achievements at the state level, adding that they should be replicated at the local government level.

Earlier, the Chairperson of SUBEB in Edo, Joan Oviawe, thanked the governor for his “immense support” to basic education.

“You have not only given us the assignment, but also the tools to do the work. For this, we are eternally grateful,” she said.

(NAN)