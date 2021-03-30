ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Akwa Ibom State have arrested a woman for allegedly conspiring with three others to abduct and beat her 19-year-old step-son to death.

The woman, Christiana Wilson, is said to have confessed to the police that she and others abducted the boy, Edidiong Wilson, took him to a nearby bush where they beat him to death and buried his corpse on December 24, 2020, according to a police statement issued on March 26.

The alleged crime took place in Ikot Usekong community, Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

Other suspects are Saviour Peter, Richard Ekpenyong and Dominic Usoro.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Amiengheme Andrew, said in the statement that Mrs Wilson went back to the shallow grave six days later, on December 30, exhumed the decomposed body, cut-off the head and buried it separately, claiming the victim’s ghost was disturbing them.

They later fled to Ondo State, more than 300 killometres away from Akwa Ibom.

Mrs Wilson, in her confessional statement to the police, said she took the action against her step-son because of his inability to refund N100,000 she gave him to keep for her.

The money was part of the proceeds from the sales of her late husband’s vehicle.

The deceased had told her he saved the money in a micro-finance bank in Eket.

The three other suspects have confessed to the crime, the police commissioner said.

He said all of them would be arraigned at the conclusion of police investigation.