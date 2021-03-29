ADVERTISEMENT

Over 280 suspected cultists in Boki Local Government Area of Cross River State have renounced their membership of different cult groups, the chairman of the local government council, John Ewa, has said.

Mr Ewa stated this on Monday at the launch of a campaign tagged “The New Boki Project” which is aimed at reintegration of the youth.

The chairman said he initiated the project to curb youth restiveness and bring them into one fold in order to promote peaceful co-existence in the area.

He stressed the need to address cultism in the council, noting that it was threatening the peace and development of the area.

“I am happy that over 280 youths in Boki Local Government Area have renounced cultism and embraced peace.

“This shows that the Boki Peace and Reconciliation Committee we put in place is yielding results.

“Between 2017 and now, we have lost over 50 persons in Boki due to cult and communal clashes. This is worrisome.

“At this point in time, it is only peace that can guarantee the needed development that Boki yearns for,” Mr Ewa said.

He advised the youth to channel their energy toward ventures that would improve their life.

The chairman said arrangements had been concluded for the repentant youths to undergo skills acquisition training for proper reintegrated into the society.

Speaking on behalf of the repentant youths, Francis Obun, said that some of them were lured into joining different cult groups.

Mr Obun pledged that they would turn a new leaf. He commended the chairman for initiating the “The New Boki Project”.

Present at the occasion were representatives of the Nigerian police, Army, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Immigration, among others.

(NAN)