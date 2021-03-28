The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has come under attack on social media for promising millions of naira to Grammy award-winning artiste, Damini Ogulu (Burna Boy), and others who performed at a homecoming party for the music star.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Burna Boy, his family members and his management team visited Mr Wike on Saturday.

Speaking during the visit, Mr Wike said when the music star was announced as the winner of the Best Global Music Album category at the 2021 Grammy Award, for his ‘Twice As Tall’ album, the entire state was elated.

A homecoming party, however, took place at Port Harcourt, the state capital, where the governor announced that all musicians who performed at the event would go home with N10 million gift each.

The speech of the governor had gone viral on social media, particularly Twitter.

“Those of you who have come to play, whatever you have agreed with the ministry of culture and tourism is not my business.

“All of you that have come today and the Niger Delta people that have come to play today to show the talent you have, I’m very proud of you. All of you will go home with N10 million each,” Mr Wike said amidst cheers from the audience.

PREMIUM TIMES also discovered that most people at the event including Mr Wike and Burna Boy were not wearing face masks nor maintained social distancing despite the COVID-19 pandemic rocking the nation.

The governor’s donation comes a week after public school teachers protested over five years non-payment of salaries by the Rivers government.

The protesting teachers told journalists that they have lost about ten of their colleagues due to the hardship experienced within the period.

Outrage

Many Nigerians have, however, attacked Mr Wike for what they tagged reckless spending on Saturday. The governor trended on Twitter on Sunday morning.

Wale Adetona, a social media marketer, said: “The impulse gifting by Governor Wike is so unnecessary for a state that has failed to pay gratuity & pension.”

Mr Wike is yet to react to the criticism by Nigerians of his action.

See more tweets condemning the governor's action below.

