Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Benin Zonal Office in the wee hours of Friday March 26, 2021 arrested 10 suspected internet fraudsters in Oghara, Delta State.
The arrested suspected Internet fraudsters are Ifeakachukwu Prince, Vincent Ikechukwu, Oki Morrison Onome, Lucky Morrisson Efe, Ejiro Nwaju, Onyije Ifeanyi, Sunday Fejiro, Wisdom Agharadoro and Peace Omaghoni.
Items recovered from the suspects include laptop computers, phones, Mercedes-Benz 350 4Matic and C330.
The suspected Internet fraudsters have made useful statements and will be arraigned in court as soon as investigations are completed, the EFCC said in a statement.
Wilson Uwujaren
Head, Media & Publicity
26 March, 2021
