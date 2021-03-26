ADVERTISEMENT

The Northern Cross River Youths Coalition in conjunction with Centre for Good Governance Democracy and Accountability has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate the Bekwarra, Obudu and Obanliku Federal Constituency projects in the state.

The convener of the group, Sunday Michael, made the call at a news conference on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Michael said the House Committee on Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board facilitated three constituency projects – two ICT centres in Bendi Technical College, Obanliku and Clement Ebri College in Utugwang, Obudu and a resource centre in Abuochichie, Bekwarra.

He said that the projects were all awarded by the relevant government agency which was the Nigerian Content Development and Management Board (NCDMB) as required by law.

“The projects were to be executed at N491 million.

“We have visited the three project sites already and observed that the projects have not been done according to the terms and conditions stated in the award letters.

“The contract ended up in the hands of contractors who did not do the job.

“This act of non-execution and non-completion of constituency projects contracts awarded is a flagrant abuse of our extant laws,” he said.

Mr Michael said the group had investigated and uncovered “huge financial fraud, sleaze and outright non-execution of the projects by the contractors”.

He said investigation revealed that instead of building and constructing the projects as contained in the contracts schedule, the contractors only renovated and collected 50 per cent of the contract sum as “kick back”.

The implication, he said, is that the contracts were not fully executed in compliance with the contract terms and conditions.

Mr Michael said that the group had petitioned relevant anti-graft agencies to investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators to book.

“We will keep following up the matter,” he said.

He said the group demanded to know why the award letter and signpost showed construction, while the contractors did renovation.

He added that the group would want to know how and why full payment was made for the job and who verified the work before full payment was made among other things.

(NAN)