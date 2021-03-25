ADVERTISEMENT

The Edo State Government on Wednesday in Benin said it has vaccinated 2,568 persons against COVID-19 within the last 24 hours across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state.

The Executive Secretary of the Edo State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Julie Erhabor, disclosed this during the daily virtual meeting of the State COVID-19 Taskforce.

Ms Erhabor noted that the state had trained and activated 12 more special teams for the vaccine rollout in Edo South Senatorial District, to increase its vaccination coverage and break the chain of transmission of COVID-19.

She said Edo currently had 103 teams for rollout of the vaccine, including 62 fixed centres and 41 temporary fixed posts, adding that each of the 103 teams were expected to vaccinate over 60 persons daily.

She said the state was committed to ensuring that every eligible person was inoculated against the virus.

Ms Erhabor said that the state has so far vaccinated 10,052 persons since the rollout of the vaccine in the state on March 15.

In a similar engagement, the State COVID-19 Incident Manager, Andrew Obi, said Edo was recording remarkable success in the management of the pandemic, as the state continued to witness a decline in case positivity and fatality rates.

He said the state in the last 24 hours had recorded two new cases of COVID-19 reported from the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) and Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH) laboratories.

He said the state government was committed to containing the spread of the virus and ensuring the safety of the residents.

(NAN)