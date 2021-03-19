ADVERTISEMENT

The governor of Bayelsa, Douye Diri, has ordered an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a youth on Thursday, in Ovom community, Yenagoa Local Government Area (LGA), of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), gathered from residents of the area that the young man was allegedly shot by a policeman, at Ovom surburb.

Mr Diri gave the directive on Thursday, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, after being briefed about the incident in Uyo, where he is attending a state cabinet retreat.

He also directed that an autopsy be carried out to determine the cause of death.

The governor promised that the government would ensure perpetrators of the dastardly act are uncovered and brought to book.

“Human life is sacred. As a responsible government, we would not shy away from our responsibility of protecting citizens.

“Anyone who takes another person’s life would be held accountable through the laws of the land,” he said.

Mr Diri sympathised with the family of the deceased, as well as the community, urging them to be calm and maintain the peace while a thorough a investigation is being carried out.

In a reaction to the development, however, the Police said the young man died of injuries sustained while escaping from a Police team investigating an armed robbery incident on Thursday.

The spokesperson for the Police in Bayelsa, Asinim Butswat, said in a statement on Friday that the operation led to the arrest of two robbery suspects, who dispossessed residents of mobile phones at gunpoint.

“Upon interrogation the suspects confessed to have robbed owners of the phones at gun point.

“They led police operatives to their hideout at Ovom, Yenagoa, to recover the gun used in the operation.

“On sighting the Policemen, one of the suspects climbed the ceiling and jumped out in a bid to escape; he subsequently got injured on the neck.

He was taken to the Federal Medical Centre, where a Doctor certified him dead.

“A locally made pistol was recovered in the ceiling of the building. The corpse has been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy.

“The Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State Command, CP Mike Okoli, appeals for calm as a full scale investigation to unravel circumstances surrounding the incident has commenced,” Mr Butswat stated.

(NAN)