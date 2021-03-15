ADVERTISEMENT

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki and his wife, Betsy, on Monday, received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine during a ceremony in the Government House, Benin City, to flag-off the vaccination exercise in the South-south state.

The Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, and his wife, Maryann, also received their first dose of the vaccine, according to the information posted on Mr Obaseki’s personal website.

Others who received the vaccine were the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, and the Chief Judge of the state, Esther Edigin.

Some political, religious and traditional figures in the state were said to have also received the vaccine.

Edo State, with 4,820 cases as of March 15, 2021, is the seventh state with high rate of COVID-19 infection in Nigeria.

One hundred and eighty-five people have died so far from the viral infection, according to data from the

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

Lagos State in Nigeria’s South-west, with over 56,000 cases, remains the epicentre of COVID-19 infection in the country, followed by Abuja with over 19,000 cases.

The total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria is 160,657 as of March 15, 2021.

More than 2,000 deaths have been recorded nationwide from the infection.

The COVID-19 vaccination exercise across the country is expected to curb the spread of the infection.