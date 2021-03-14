ADVERTISEMENT

The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) has warned its customers against illegal connection of pre-paid meters, saying the act was both illegal and dangerous.

Chioma Aniwe, PHED’s acting manager of Corporate Communications, in a statement, on Sunday, in Port Harcourt, said the company’s investigation revealed that many of its customers, in its franchise area were bypassing their meters, using ceiling and roof as cover.

“So, this dangerous trend among our metered customers in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River and Rivers states has become a source of concern to us.

“This trend involves the illegal passing of wires through the roof and ceiling before connecting to a pre-paid meter.

“We wish to state that this unsafe act is dangerous to both the customers and the people living around.

“We, therefore, advise customers to immediately desist from this practice as defaulters will be disconnected based on Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) regulations,” Mrs Aniwe said.

The PHED spokesperson said the company should not be held liable for any damage or loss of lives and property that may occur from such illicit acts by some customers.

She said the company would, on April 1, commence disconnection of customers who bypassed wires to their pre-paid meter.

