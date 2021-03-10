ADVERTISEMENT

Akwa Ibom State Government on Wednesday took delivery of 69,030 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from the federal government.

The Commissioner for Information in the state, Ini Ememobong, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday evening, said the Commissioner for Health, Augustine Umoh, received the vaccine on behalf of the state government.

Photos posted on Facebook by Mr Ememobong, showed the consignments being offloaded from the Akwa Ibom-owned airline, Ibom Air, at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo.

The health commissioner assured that the state’s cold chain facility was ready to preserve the vaccines, the statement said.

The vaccines are safe, Mr Umoh, a medical doctor, said, adding that frontline healthcare workers would be the first to receive the vaccines.

Mr Mr Umoh said the procedure and centres for the administration of the vaccines would be announced “in due course”.