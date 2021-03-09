ADVERTISEMENT

No fewer than 1,095 delegates from six states in the South-south geo-political zone are expected to converge in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Tuesday, to elect the zonal leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The delegates are drawn from Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo and Rivers states.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Akwa Ibom has 224 delegates. Bayelsa has 118; Cross River, 192; Delta, 236; Edo, 168; while the host, Rivers has 196.

As of Tuesday morning, all delegates from Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo and Rivers were available, while Cross River registered 153.

According to NAN, the number of delegates currently available from Cross River declined from the actual number of delegates because the state had yet to elect its state executive.

The two-third of expected delegates is 756, while the percentage of delegates currently available is put at 97 per cent.

NAN reported that the tenure of the zonal leadership of the party ended in 2020, and upon the tenure expiration, a caretaker committee was put in place by the national leadership of the party to oversee the affairs until a zonal congress.

NAN further reported that the race for the post of National Vice Chairman South-south is between the immediate past occupant Emmanuel Ogidi from Delta and Dan Orbih, the caretaker committee national vice chairman, who is from Edo.

(NAN)