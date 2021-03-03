ADVERTISEMENT

The Edo State Government said it has received doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines for distribution in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, disclosed this in a statement issued in Benin on Wednesday.

According to him, the doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines are in the custody of the state government which was finalising the arrangement for its deployment across the state.

“The Edo State Government is in custody of doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines received from the Federal Government for distribution in the state.

“We are preparing a local distribution network for rolling out the vaccines in line with the national plan,” Mr Ogie said in the statement.

Mr Ogie did not, however, mention how many doses of the vaccines the state received from the federal government.

Nigeria on Tuesday received 3.94 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines through the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Assess Facility, COVAX.

COVAX, an initiative co-led by the vaccine alliance, GAVI and the World Health Organisation (WHO), aims to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines by dividing about two billion doses across 92 low and middle-income countries.

There are 4,607 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Edo State as of March 2, according to the data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

One hundred and seventy (170) people have so far died of the viral infection in the state.

Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital, remains the epicentre of coronavirus in Nigeria, with 56,001 confirmed cases, and 410 deaths.

The total confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in Nigeria is 156, 496 as of March 2.

(NAN)