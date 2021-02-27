ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Army in Cross River State has handed over two suspected drug dealers to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation and prosecution.

Effanga Effanga, 37, and Eno-Obong Udeme, 34, were arrested on Thursday and Friday by some soldiers attached to the Cross River Government security outfit called Operation Akpakwu.

The Officer Commanding 13 Brigade Provost Company, Stanley Ikpeme, a major, did the handing over to officials of the NDLEA on behalf of the Commander, Mohammed Abdullahi, a brigadier-general, in Calabar.

“These suspects were arrested by our troops at Nelson Mandela Street in Calabar and Ekpenyong Ekpo in Akpabuyo Local Government Area of Cross River for peddling in substances suspected to be drugs.

“Consequently, I am directed to hand over the suspects and the drugs to officials of the NDLEA for further investigations and possible prosecution.

“You are, please, requested to furnish this office with the outcome of the investigation to enable us to update our records,” Mr Ikpeme said.

Abubakar Mohammed, a principal staff officer operations, NDLEA, Cross River State, received the suspects on behalf of the agency.

Operation Akpakwu, set up by the state government to rid the state of crimes, has lately been demolishing buildings, including hotels, linked to crimes in the state.

(NAN)