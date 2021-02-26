ADVERTISEMENT

The Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, Friday Eboka, has disbanded a notorious police unit in the state.

The special tactical unit, code-named Eagle Crack Squad, was disbanded on Friday, according to the police spokesperson in the state, Nnamdi Omoni.

The team recently came under public scrutiny, following allegations of extortion, intimidation and rights abuses made against its members.

“The dissolution is coming on the heels of complaints of unprofessional conduct exhibited by the personnel of the unit.

“Recall that the CP in his maiden briefing on Tuesday promised to address all cases of infractions by the police and increased supervision of the men,” Mr Omoni, a superintendent of police, said in a statement.

Officers who were attached to the unit have been asked to report to the police headquarters in the state for redeployment, the spokesperson said.

Mr Omoni said the commissioner of police has vowed to deal with erring officers and to hold the divisional police officers and departmental heads liable.

The commissioner, according to Mr Omoni, appealed to members of the public to rekindle their trust in the police. He assured of an improving policing in the state.

(NAN)