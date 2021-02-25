ADVERTISEMENT

Two Bayelsa residents were killed in two separate cult clashes on Monday in the state, the Bayelsa State Government has said.

The Commissioner for Information in the state, Ayiba Duba, who disclosed this on Thursday to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), vowed that the state government was working with security agencies to apprehend and prosecute the cultists.

“There were reported cases of shootings by gunmen suspected to be rival cult groups on Monday evening at Erepa Road and Agudama-Epie, in Yenagoa LGA.

“Unfortunately, two citizens died; one at Erepa and the other at Agudama-Epie.

“Few others sustained varying degrees of injuries at Erepa. The injured persons are currently receiving medical attention in hospitals with most of them discharged,” he said.

He said the state government would pick the medical bills of the injured.

“Preliminary investigation by the security agencies suggests that the shootings are cult related and there is no nexus between the shootings at Agudama-Epie and Erepa, and the Otuoke incidence.

“Government condoles with the families of those who are affected by the unfortunate development and has taken over the medical bills of the injured,” Mr Duba said.

He added that the state government was committed to doing everything within its powers to ensure such incidents do not occur again.

(NAN)