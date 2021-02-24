ADVERTISEMENT

The Edo State Government on Wednesday said the state has recorded 10 new cases of COVID-19, while four more people have died from the viral infection.

The government said it was intensifying efforts to contain the second wave of the pandemic.

The state COVID-19 Incident Manager, Andrew Obi, said this during a virtual meeting of the state COVID-19 Task Force.

Mr Obi, a medical doctor, reiterated the need for residents to comply with prevention protocols to curb the spread of the virus, adding that the state also recorded 52 more recoveries.

According to him, “Edo State recorded 10 new cases from 295 samples collected in the last 24 hours. Four more deaths and 52 recoveries were also reported.

“About 623 active cases are being managed at various treatment and isolation centres in the state,” he said.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Edo State is 4,474 as of February 23, according to the data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

The total number of deaths from the pandemic is 158, which is higher than that of Abuja, although the Federal Capital Territory has a much higher number of infections.

Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital, remains the epicentre of the infection, with 54,882 COVID-19 cases, so far.

Four hundred and three people have died so far in Lagos from the infection.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria is 153,187 as of February 23.

Mr Obi urged Edo residents to complement the government’s efforts in containing the pandemic by strictly adhering to all safety and health guidelines.

He called on residents to continue to wear face masks when in public, wash their hands regularly under running water, use alcohol-based hand sanitisers and also observe social distancing.

(NAN)