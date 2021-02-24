ADVERTISEMENT

The Akwa Ibom State Government has approved N3 billion for the development of “critical infrastructure” in the Akwa Ibom State University.

The Commissioner for Information in the state, Ini Ememobong, who disclosed this on Wednesday in Uyo, said Governor Udom Emmanuel gave the approval at the State Executive Council meeting.

The money, Mr Ememobong said, is meant to “provide critical development in line with the masterplan of the university.”

Mr Ememobong said the commissioner for education in the state presented before the executive council a proposal for scholarship for undergraduate and post-graduate students who are from Akwa Ibom State.

“The proposal also created special packages for some professional courses and signposted the need for strategic scholarship awards in the areas of aviation, maritime, science and technology, in view of the opportunities these areas offer and our current comparative advantage.

“After extensive deliberations, Council resolved that the commissioner for education should incorporate the suggestions of members and re-present the memo at the next council meeting.”

The commissioner quoted Governor Emmanuel as advising the executive council members to be diligent in the discharge of their duties to boost efficiency and yield better results.

“He (Emmanuel) intimated that a lot of mega investment activities will birth in the state soonest and directed members to interface with youths and community leaders in their jurisdictions to cooperate with the investors when they arrive.

“He (Emmanuel) intimated that these investments will help reduce the unemployment problem in our state,” the commissioner said.

Mr Ememobong said the governor has directed the Ministry of Health to track the global performance of COVID-19 vaccines currently being administered and its adverse reactions.

(NAN)