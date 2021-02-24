ADVERTISEMENT

The anti-graft agency, ICPC, has tasked Akwa Ibom residents to take more interest in monitoring constituency projects sited in their communities.

The ICPC Commissioner in Akwa Ibom, Shola Shodipo, said this in Uyo on Wednesday at a capacity-building workshop.

The workshop with the theme “Say No Campaign, to Deepen Local Oversight and Budget Tracking at the Grassroots Level” was sponsored by MacArthur Foundation.

Mr Shodipo told the participants that until they took ownership of constituency projects located in their communities, it would be difficult to monitor such projects.

He said politicians were not philanthropists, as many of them borrowed a lot of money to fund their elections and would like to recoup while in office, hence the need to track constituency projects.

He said projects belonged to the citizens, and, therefore, are not gifts or donations by political representatives.

“The aim is to spread development to all nooks and crannies of the country through the intervention of the people’s representatives in the legislature who expectedly should be in tune with their areas of need.

“Help yourselves to ensure that projects delivered are durable and of the right quality. Take ownership of constituency projects by showing interest in the selection, execution and use.

“You should, therefore, work with them to make sure projects reflect your needs,” he said.

Mr Shodipo said the ICPC campaign tagged ‘My Constituency, My Projects initiatives’ launched in 2019 was to remediate observed lapses in the execution of constituency projects.

Ezenwa Nwagwu, facilitator of the programme, urged the citizens to get involved in project monitoring as doing so would ensure accountability.

One of the participants, Joy Okoye, urged government agencies to make proposed projects public for easy monitoring.

(NAN)