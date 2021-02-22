ADVERTISEMENT

A lecturer with the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, was on Sunday abducted by gunmen in the state.

A first class traditional ruler was similarly abducted on Sunday in the state.

The lecturer, identified as Jones Ayuwo, teaches in the Department of Linguistics and Communications Studies.

The victim was said to be returning from a meeting with members of his local language Bible translation committee when he was abducted along Andoni-Ogoni Road, Rivers State, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Three journalists, who covered the committee’s meeting, were also attacked in separate incidents, while returning from the event.

The journalists, who work with the Rivers State Television, had their phones, video camera and other valuables forcefully taken from them by some hoodlums.

The spokesperson for the University of Port Harcourt, Samuel Kpenu, confirmed the lecturer’s abduction. He said no contact has been established yet with the suspected kidnappers.

In a related development, suspected gunmen also on Sunday kidnapped a traditional leader, Aaron Ikuru of Ikuru Town in Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State.

A witness said the traditional ruler was forcefully taken away from his palace by the gunmen.

The police spokesperson in Rivers, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed both abductions. He, however, said he was yet to get “details” of the incidents.

Kidnapping, which appears to be on the increase daily, has become one of the dominant crimes in several Nigerian states.

(NAN)