A mobile Magistrate Court, on Friday, convicted 38 people in Edo State for riding tricycles and bikes without a government permit.

The Chief Magistrate, Mutairu Oare, ordered the convicts to pay between N2,000 and N3,000 fines after they all pleaded guilty to the offence.

Mr Oare also ordered the convicts to obtain rider’s permits within 24 hours.

The impounded bikes and tricycles would attract parking fees if their owners failed to obtain permits after 24 hours. They would be forfeited to the state government after six weeks, the magistrate ruled.

The prosecuting counsel, Joy Oteki, told the court that the 38 people were apprehended within Agbor Road and Ikpoba-Hill axis, for riding their bikes and tricycles without permit.

Mrs Oteki said their action contravened Section 9(4) and item 27 of the Second Schedule of the Edo Traffic Control and Management Agency Law, 2010.

Some of the convicts were seen making quick payments of N10,000 to the officials of the state Board of Internal Revenue for the permit which would expire after one year, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported.

Tricycle, popularly called keke, is the dominant mode of transportation in several Nigerian cities.

(NAN)