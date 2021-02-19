ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Delta State said cultists and other organised groups were responsible for the killing of police officers in the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mohammed Ali, disclosed this on Friday in Warri, while reacting to the Thursday killing of a police officer at Edjeba Junction in Warri South Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Ali, who warned those involved in it and other killings in the state to desist from it or be ready to face the consequences of their actions, vowed to fish out those responsible for the killing of the officer.

“From records so far, we have come to realise that those responsible for the killing of policemen and carting away their rifles are members of a syndicate.

“Especially that of cult groups, desperately in need of arms and ammunition to gain superiority over other rival groups in a particular area.

“We have intensified our own internal security strategy and network, aimed at curbing the excesses of these syndicates.

“Just recently, we initiated Permanent Pin Down Checkpoints in some strategic locations, especially within the Warri area and its environs, where this crime appears to be on the increase in recent time,” the police commissioner said.

He urged the public to assist the police with useful information that would aid in effective crime control.

The police chief advised police officers in the state to be alert.

(NAN)