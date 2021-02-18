ADVERTISEMENT

Residents of some communities in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State on Thursday evening marched to the Government House, Benin City, with the corpse of one of the slain farmers killed by suspected herdsmen in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how suspected herdsmen killed seven farmers in some communities in Edo, Wednesday.

The protesters said they were in the Government House to draw the attention of Governor Godwin Obaseki to their plight.

They complained that the police officers that came to their community after the attack “merely told them to go and deposit the body in the mortuary”.

Michael Idahosa, who spoke on behalf of the protesters, said the communities could no longer bear the incessant attack of killer herdsmen on the farming community, adding that “they had decided to bring the dead body to Government House for Mr Obaseki to feel their plight”.

“We are here to protest the killing of (by) herdsmen in our communities. The governor came to Ovia North East in 2017 when herdsmen killed one of our persons and promised to tackle the problem of herdsmen in our local government area, but the government did not,” Mr Idahosa said.

The residents gave the state government a three-day ultimatum to ensure the security of lives and property in the state.

Response

The state Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, who received the protesters, assured them that the government would intensify efforts at providing adequate security to check the rising spate of insecurity in the state.

Mr Shaibu said, “as a state, we had made up our mind not to lament but look for solutions on how to protect our country and our state.

“There was also an attack in the early hours of today in Niger State, it is a national problem. As we speak now, Governor Godwin Obaseki and other governors are in Abuja to discuss this insecurity issue in our country.

“You will remember that we are bringing in local vigilantes to collaborate with law enforcement agencies; we are strengthening our system and will still need your support.”

The deputy governor added, “we don’t want to take laws into our hands but at the same time, we cannot fold our hands and watch the people kill us. Take it easy. Some of the bodies are yet to be found. I have discussed with the security agencies.

“They will move into that area, I can assure you that they will recover their bodies and we will intensify the security in that area. We will categorise that area as one of the flashpoints so that you can sleep with your eyes closed.

“At the same time, for the young men, we need you not to sleep with your eyes closed so that you can understand what is going on in your areas. We want you to give us information that will be useful to us.”