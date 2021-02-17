ADVERTISEMENT

The Bayelsa State Government has expressed support for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on its deregistration of political parties that fail to fulfill provisions of the Electoral Act.

The state’s Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, made this known when he met the newly elected state executive committee of the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Yenagoa.

The government’s position on the issue was due to its belief in the rule of law and need to strengthen the country’s democracy, the deputy governor said on Wednesday in a statement issued by his aide, Doubara Atasi.

“We also want to make it very clear that we will not work with any political party that has been deregistered or will be deregistered by INEC.

“This is because we believe in the rule of law and we must do away with the issue of mediocrity for true political development to take place,” the deputy governor said.

Mr Ewhrudjakpo congratulated the IPAC state executive and called for effective collaboration between Governor Douye Diri’s administration and the council.

He said the call became imperative as the government alone could not meet the aspirations of the people.

Mr Ewhrudjakpo expressed concern over the one year tenure of the executives as allowed by IPAC Constitution, as the duration might be too short for them to execute their programmes and projects.

He urged IPAC to review its constitutional provisions on tenure of office, to make for impactful leadership and reduce the high level of acrimony and litigation that characterised its transition process.

Mr Ewhrudjakpo also advised the IPAC executive to be accountable and transparent and to ensure they bequeath a worthy legacy to their successors.

“I think it will be necessary for IPAC to amend its constitution because where there is a high level of turnover, it makes it difficult for an organisation to succeed in that context.

“Personally, I think a five year-tenure is enough for you to do whatever you want to do and leave the stage for others to step in and offer what they have,” he said.

Collins Cocodia, Governor Diri’s aide on political matters, who presented the new IPAC executive to the deputy governor, commended the IPAC members for a hitch-free transition of IPAC in the state.

Brisibe Kpodoh, the state chairperson of IPAC, solicited the state government support and pledged to rally support for the government to enable it deliver sustainable development in the state.

(NAN)