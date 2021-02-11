ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended its membership registration and revalidation exercise in Delta State.

The APC spokesperson in the state, Sylvester Imonina, announced the suspension in a statement on Thursday in Asaba.

“The Delta APC Chapter hereby formally announce to teeming party faithful that following pockets of complaints, the National Caretaker Committee of the party has deemed it necessary to suspend membership registration/revalidation exercise in the state,” Mr Imonina said in the statement.

“Though, the party is aware that members of the public and party faithful were in a high spirit and were looking forward to taking APC to a higher level by mobilising all and sundry who believe in the party for the exercise.

“Unfortunately, the expectation of party faithful had been put on hold for no fault of theirs. In fact, the suspension of the exercise came when it was least expected,” the party spokesperson added.

The statement did not mention when the exercise would resume in the state.

(NAN)