Two officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) have been arraigned in a State High Court, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, for alleged extortion of motorists.

Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), which is prosecuting the case, identified the two officials as John Asegu and Otom Asueni, according to a statement issued on Monday by the ICPC.

The ICPC told the court that the duo forcefully collected various sums of money totaling N3,500 from motorists as a “fee“ to allow the motorists pass their checkpoint along Port Harcourt-Ahoada Highway.

The ICPC also accused the defendants of using their position as public officers to confer undue advantage upon themselves by soliciting and accepting gratification.

The FRSC officials were caught in the act after ICPC mounted a sting operation on them following intelligence, the agency said.

According to the charge, the actions of the officials are contrary to and punishable under sections 8, 19, and 26 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000. They are liable to imprisonment for seven years without the option of fine, if found guilty.

The accused persons pleaded not guilty to the 2-count charge.

The trial judge, H. Aprioku, granted them bail, while the case was adjourned to March 26 for commencement of trial.

The accused persons were, however, remanded in prison custody because of their inability to meet their bail conditions, ICPC said.