The University of Calabar, Cross River State, has announced a new date for the re-opening of the school hostels.

The university, which had earlier announced February 10 as its resumption date, said in a statement on Thursday that the hostels would not be open to students until February 10.

The statement, signed by the Registrar of the university, Gabriel Egbe, said the school wants to complete the “renovation of vandalised hostels.”

“Returning students, especially those who were earlier allocated bed spaces in the hostels are advised to seek temporary accommodation outside the campus until February 10,” the university said.

“Students are advised to take note of this new development. Be informed also that the university policy of ‘No squatting in the hostel’ is still in force,” the statement added, while also informing the students that they would be required to adhere to COVID-19 safety measures when they are back on campus.

“On behalf of the Vice-Chancellor, I wish all our returning students a safe and peaceful academic session,” Mr Egbe said.

(NAN)