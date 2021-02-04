ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Edo State on Wednesday said they have arrested five suspected kidnappers inside the bushes around the Benin-Lagos Road.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Philip Ogbadu, disclosed this when he paid a visit to the Commandant, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, George Edem, at the corps headquarters in Benin City.

Mr Ogbadu said that the arrest was made when police operatives combed the bushes after receiving a distress call from the area.

He stressed the need for collaboration and support among security agencies in the state.

The duties of security agencies, he said, were inter-woven, hence the need for interaction in the course of carrying out their responsibilities.

“We are here to serve the people of Edo, so there is a need for joint service for the good of the people.

“I have tried to make an impact and a difference in the last 21 days after assuming office as the CP in the state.

“After the #EndSARS the morale of people became low but, we need to inject life into it,” he said.

The commissioner also spoke on the need for security chiefs in the state to talk to their personnel on why they should avoid friction and clashes while carrying out their duties.

“We are brothers, so let us not clash. We will encourage our personnel as much as possible,” Mr Ogbadu said.

Mr Edem, in his response, said the civil defence corps in the state has the capacity to fight crimes.

The corps would work with the police to ensure a more secured Edo, he said.

Mr Edem said the job of security agencies was a “timeless job”. He gave assurance the corps would interface on a daily basis with the police in resolving issues among personnel and other security challenges.

(NAN)