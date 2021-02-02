ADVERTISEMENT

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Tuesday, arraigned four executive officers of Non-Academic Staff Multipurpose Cooperative Society of the College of Education Warri for N32million fraud.

The defendants were arraigned on 16 counts before Emeka Nwite, a judge of the Federal High Court, in Warri, Delta State, EFCC said in a statement.

They are Afure Joe, Monica Ossai, Akpiten Onyisi and Okeleza Isaac,

EFCC accused them of converting N32 million belonging to the society to their personal use.

The commission stated that one of the 16 counts contravened Section 15(2)(b) of the Money Laundering Act, 2011 (as amended by the Money Laundering Amendment Act 2012) and punishable under Section 15(3) of the same Act”.

Court session

All the defendants pleaded “not guilty” to the charges.

The prosecution counsel, Ibrahim Mohammed, then prayed the court to fix a date for trial and remand the defendants in custody.

The judge ordered that the defendant be remanded at the Correctional Centre, Sapele, Delta State, and adjourned till April 28 for trial.

ALSO READ: EFCC arrests 19 suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja

One of the counts against the defendants read, “That you Afure Anomioghene Joe being the President of College of Education Warri Non-Academic Staff Multipurpose Cooperative Society, Monica Ossai being Treasurer, College of Education Warri Non-Academic Staff Multipurpose Cooperative Society, Okeleza Isaac being Financial Secretary, College of Education Warri Non-Academic Staff Multipurpose Cooperative Society on or about June 1, 2012, in Warri within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did transfer the sum of N2,000,000.00 (two million naira ) only from the Union Bank Account of College of Education Warri Non-Academic Staff Multipurpose Cooperative Society, Warri into an account domiciled at First Bank Plc operated by Mukoro Samuel which such fund you knew forms part of the proceeds of an unlawful act to wit: fraud, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15(2)(b) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition)Act, 2011 (as amended by the Money Laundering (Prohibition)Amendment Act 2012) and punishable under Section 15(3)of the same Act.”